SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE II

The project includes investments for the expansion and modernisation of production capacity as well as RDI activities carried out by a European MidCap in Italy.





The project support the promoter's growth and competitiveness while maintaining a strong focus on environmental sustainability. In fact, the project will allow to produce products from 100% post-consumer wood, more efficiently and with higher quality and properties, making them more competitive compared to virgin-wood based products, and thus supporting their further adoption.





The project contributes also to increased social welfare by supporting and consolidating the promoter's core operations in producing more efficiently and with a lower environmental footprint ecological chipboard, melamine-faced panels and Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) furniture made from 100% recycled wood (post-consumer), thus embracing the principles of circular economy.





The project is eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) Policy Priority Goal. The part of the project focussing on the design and manufacturing of particleboards contributes also to the Bank's CA&ES crosscutting objective. A minor part of the project will be located in a convergence region in Italy and, as such, will support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial Cohesion objective.





The financing of this project supports innovation through the deployment of modern technology and addresses the market failures associated to investments that generate positive knowledge and technology externalities through the improvement of production processes, the creation of innovative products, as well as cooperation with the academia and key suppliers of equipment, and through workforce skills development and upgrading. Additional environmental externalities relate to the improvements in terms of reduced energy consumption that results in a negligible increase of absolute emissions in presence of a significant increase of production capacity of particleboards produced.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for significant flexibility by providing relatively long tenor, pre-amortisation and availability periods. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by further diversifying its funding base, by reducing its average cost of funding and by further improving its maturity profile.