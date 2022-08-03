RYBNIK SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Rybnik in the period 2022-2027. The Project will focus on improvements to sustainable urban transport infrastructure by investing in public transport and active modes, modernisation and improved energy efficiency of public buildings and infrastructure, education, and social care, as well as environmental and green infrastructure. The proposed investment programme is well embedded in the City's Development Strategy, Climate Adaptation Strategy, Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and other targeted sectorial development plans.

The Project, beyond its contribution to planning-led urban regeneration, will address environmental

externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in sustainable transport, education and social care systems, and climate externalities.

The City of Rybnik is located in Silesia (region), classified as a less developed region, thus, the

Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.

The flexible, long-term and attractively priced EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further

allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding and may play a pivotal role in enabling access to EU grants.