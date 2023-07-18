SSA SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PLATFORM

The project concerns the financing of commercial and industrial captive solar and energy efficiency projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, accelerating the uptake of clean energy systems, reducing carbon emissions and air pollution and addressing the market failure of negative environmental externalities.





The operation contributes to EIB's lending priorities on Renewable Energy, Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability, supporting Cotonou Agreement and NDICI's political aspirations. Investments will be directed to the electrification of social infrastructure (schools and hospitals), achieving high developmental impact and poverty reduction, in line with the ACP Impact Finance Envelope priorities.





The operation targets local private sector development, funding enabling infrastructure, promoting access to affordable finance to households and SMEs, lacking support by commercial banks, and providing clean and reliable electricity to unserved or underserved populations.





This contributes to the sustainable development of the region, boosting productivity and competitiveness, leading to employment creation and inclusive economic growth, in alignment with EU's global and regional objectives, Team Europe initiatives, EIB policy goals and the Africa Union Agenda 2063, achieving several Sustainable Development Goals, including number 13, 7, 8, 5 and 3.





EIB financing will play a catalytic role in closing the funding round, crowding-in other lenders and investors on acceptable terms.