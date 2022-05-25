Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 9.400.000 €
Schweden : 10.400.000 €
Rumänien : 10.400.000 €
Österreich : 15.200.000 €
Deutschland : 115.200.000 €
Gesundheit : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/06/2022 : 9.400.000 €
22/06/2022 : 10.400.000 €
22/06/2022 : 10.400.000 €
22/06/2022 : 15.200.000 €
22/06/2022 : 39.400.000 €
22/06/2022 : 115.200.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/06/2022
20210757
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 450 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the promoter's expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) targeting healthcare system digitalisation. In particular, investments concern software for digitalisation in medical care, individual health management and interoperability aimed at improving the user experience and developing state-of-the-art technologies in the field, including improving cyber-security for medical data.

This RDI project would lead to improved cost savings and effectiveness in medical diagnosis and treatment and, as such, address an unmet medical need in a growing population, while preserving and cultivating highly skilled jobs.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns digital health. Digital health is a broad concept that includes solutions for telemedicine and teleconsultation, remote monitoring, connected devices, digital health platforms and health apps. The concept also covers the related health data analysis and application in systems based on big data, for instance for epidemiological research and AI-enabled diagnosis support. The current project will develop solutions related but not limited to telemedicine and teleconsultation, and digital health platforms for the management of hospitals and medical practices with a significant socio-economic impact. Digitisation is crucial to EU's competitiveness, where EU is aiming to catch-up with other regions of the World. This Project would further aid to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in the EU, related to healthcare and digital innovation. As such, through the financing of this Project aiming to facilitate increased investments in digital innovation the EIB is helping to bridge the digital gap between EU and US, e.g., and the digital divide within EU. 


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU. This aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU public procurement rules or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be informed accordingly and the promoter will be required to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
25 Mai 2022
22 Juni 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
153132736
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210757
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
EU-Länder
Österreich
Rumänien
Schweden
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
236984749
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20210757
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
EU-Länder
Österreich
Rumänien
Schweden
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Datenblätter
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen