COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

The project concerns digital health. Digital health is a broad concept that includes solutions for telemedicine and teleconsultation, remote monitoring, connected devices, digital health platforms and health apps. The concept also covers the related health data analysis and application in systems based on big data, for instance for epidemiological research and AI-enabled diagnosis support. The current project will develop solutions related but not limited to telemedicine and teleconsultation, and digital health platforms for the management of hospitals and medical practices with a significant socio-economic impact. Digitisation is crucial to EU's competitiveness, where EU is aiming to catch-up with other regions of the World. This Project would further aid to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in the EU, related to healthcare and digital innovation. As such, through the financing of this Project aiming to facilitate increased investments in digital innovation the EIB is helping to bridge the digital gap between EU and US, e.g., and the digital divide within EU.



