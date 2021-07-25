ALPHA BANK ENHANCED SME SUPPORT - EGF ABS FLP

The proposed transaction consists of an EGF operation, in the form of a first loss piece guarantee on an SME and Midcap portfolio originated by Alpha Bank S.A. (Greece) in order to support new lending to SMEs. Alpha is well-known to the Bank, one of the four systemic banks in the country and an experienced promoter in deploying EIB mandates. The quick mobilisation of SME financing is strategic considering their high contribution to the country's growth and employment. The proposed operation addresses a market failure related to SMEs access to finance in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The operation is expected to mitigate the financial constraints for this market segment and help viable companies to sustain their economic recovery and to relaunch their business activity severely hit by the pandemic. The operation also supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion by tackling the disparities in the regional development and by helping companies located in the transition and less developed regions to grow there. Eventually, this will support the ultimate goal of regional policies, namely convergence. EIB contribution is notable as it offers a guarantee for a subordinated (junior) tranche (novel product in the market). EIB/EIF also leveraged their status as supranational institutions and their AAA rating to provide the guarantee that is acceptable from a regulatory point of view. The EIB participation will have a positive signalling effect to the market and reduce risk perceptions.