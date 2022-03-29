MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
The project concerns an investment loan covering the development of the National Health Laboratory in the Maldives, as well as health facilities in outer island locations.
The project seeks to support the Government of the Republic of the Maldives to finance interventions for the response against the COVID-19 crisis, with a focus on strengthening the country's medical health system in their mid-term pandemic preparedness response plans.
This project supports the Bank's objectives of enhancement of sustainable social and human development through improved health, education and nutrition services. The operation addresses the provision of health services for COVID-19 that is considered as a Global Public Good. Health interventions for pandemic preparedness and health system resilience are some of the most effective investments in global health and have a crucial role in achieving 14 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As one of the most far-reaching health interventions, it closely reflects the ethos of the SDGs: "leaving no one behind", whereby emphasis is made on enhancing accessibility for the dispersed island populations that results in long-term regional development and an effective decentralised health service system. The partnership between the Republic of the Maldives, the EIB, the EU Commission and Member States and other public and private donors in the fight of COVID-19 pursues the SDG 17. As such, the operation is fully aligned with the objectives of the Team Europe package, which aims to support partner countries in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences. EIB financing will enable compliance with standards in terms of procurement and E&S aspects, enforcing the Promoter's practices vis-a-vis other non-multilateral lenders. The operation will support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 shock, which had a negative impact on the economies in the region.
The project consists of financing the construction of a new biomedical laboratory building in Male as well as the extension of several existing healthcare centres in outer islands. If located within the EU, such construction works are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.
The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. In addition, considering the emergency health situation and observed current supply chain disruption, the Promoter may make use of UN Agencies as procurement agents to take benefit of their existing long-term agreements with key international suppliers and their supply chain know-how. If this is the case, the implementation of any concerned project component will be done in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between the EIB and the UN Agency under the relevant Procedural Framework in respect of reliance for procurement by UN Agencies on behalf of promoters in EIB-financed public sector operations outside EU.
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