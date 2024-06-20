DEPA RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN

This Project concerns the development and operation of a portfolio of solar PV plants in Greece. It will support the 2030 targets set out in the Greek National Energy and Climate Plan and the REPowerEU action plan.





The financing of this Project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action (transversal) as well as Social and Economic Cohesion.





As the Project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).





It is expected that the Project will rely on revenues from (i) commercial power purchase agreements ("cPPAs") and (ii) the wholesale market, therefore it is expected to improve market efficiency and competition.





On project quality, the level of the Promoter's governance and risk management capability after mitigation measures is deemed fair. The Project is expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the Project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (levelized cost of electricity - "LCOE") reasonably below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Greece.





The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the Promoter, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions. Also, the Promoter deems the EIB financing as a quality stamp on its investments and environment-related procedures, which helps attract investors and co-financiers.



