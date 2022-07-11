SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL

The Project aims to promote much needed investments in urban regeneration and rehabilitation in line with National and EU policies and objectives. In particular, it is expected to focus on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (e.g. support the shift to more sustainable transport modes and reduce congestion and pollution) and improve the provision of public facilities amenities and services.





Investments to be financed under the operation are expected to generate high economic benefits through (i) improvements in the overall well-being of citizens (e.g. better urban infrastructure, more green areas contributing to recreation and health and, importantly, climate mitigation / adaptation contributing to urban resilience) and (ii) increased attractiveness of the urban areas as a business location with a positive effect on growth and job creation.





The State would require high up-front investment costs which necessitates access to long-term funding, not easily available to the Borrower from the financial markets. In the absence of such long-term financing, investment implementation could be delayed.





The EIB finance will be accompanied by technical support to the final Beneficiaries, the PIU and the Borrower. It will bring important expertise, knowledge and coordination.