CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
The project supports the improvement and expansion of research and development (R&D) infrastructure at the Centre for Research & Technology Hellas (CERTH) and the Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH), two of the most prominent Greek research centres. It will co-finance the construction of multiple new research buildings and the renovation of existing ones, as well as the purchase of R&D and information and communications technology (ICT) equipment.
At CERTH, the proposed project concerns the implementation of the centre's development strategy named CERTH 2.0,which consists of the following components: - New facilities for the Information Technologies Institute (ITI) and renovation of ITI's existing building; - New facilities for the Hellenic Institute of Transport (HIT) and renovation of HIT's existing building; - New facilities for the Institute of Applied Biosciences (INAB) and extension of INAB's main building; - New facilities for the Institute for Bio-economy and Agro-technology (iBO); - New facilities for the Chemical Process & Energy Resources Institute (CPERI) and renovation of CPERI's existing research centre; and - A new Remote Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing Space on CERTH's main campus. At FORTH the Promoter's project proposal includes six components: - The construction of an Innovation and Advanced Training Centre on FORTH's main campus; - New facilities for the Department of Biomedical Research; - Demonstration installations for the Institute of Chemical Engineering Sciences; - New facilities for the Institute of Astrophysics (Skinakas Observatory) - The renovation of the building of the Institute for Mediterranean Studies; - New facilities for the Research & Innovation Centre for Sustainable Energy Transition.
The project covers research facilities of a kind that are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required by the competent authority. The project will comprise new construction of and renovation of public buildings; therefore, compliance with Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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