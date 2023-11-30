LITHUANIAN PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK

The project consists of the acquisition of electric multiple units and battery electric multiple units to be used under public service contract throughout Lithuania. The project is expected to generate economic and social benefits, improving safety, comfort and better access for persons with reduced mobility. The shift of passenger traffic to rail addresses market failures by reducing a number of transport externalities, such the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. The EIB financing, structured along the lines of the best banking practice, will provide the Borrower with flexible conditions and will allow to attract other financiers to the Project. The Borrower will be able to diversify its funding sources and accelerate the full financing and implementation of the Project.