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LITHUANIAN PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Litauen : 100.000.000 €
Verkehr : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/04/2024 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LITHUANIAN PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/04/2024
20210509
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LITHUANIAN PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK
UAB LTG LINK
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 248 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project involves the purchasing of 15 new electric rolling stock units (9 electric multiply units and 6 battery-electric multiply units) for passenger services in Lithuania.

The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services provided in Lithuania as well as promote travel by rail, reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and GHG emissions and, thereby, contribute to the sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is largely located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access promotes regional development.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the acquisition of electric multiple units and battery electric multiple units to be used under public service contract throughout Lithuania. The project is expected to generate economic and social benefits, improving safety, comfort and better access for persons with reduced mobility. The shift of passenger traffic to rail addresses market failures by reducing a number of transport externalities, such the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. The EIB financing, structured along the lines of the best banking practice, will provide the Borrower with flexible conditions and will allow to attract other financiers to the Project. The Borrower will be able to diversify its funding sources and accelerate the full financing and implementation of the Project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.

The EIB will require UAB LTG Link to make sure contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered according to the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, to be published in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
30 November 2023
19 April 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
06/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LITHUANIAN PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LITHUANIAN PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
176809775
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210509
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LITHUANIAN PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK
Andere Links
Übersicht
LITHUANIAN PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK
Datenblätter
LITHUANIAN PASSENGER ROLLING STOCK

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