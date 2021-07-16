CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE - GREEN LOAN

The project supports the reinforcement and modernization of the electricity transmission network in the Czech Republic. EIB's financing will enable the promoter to implement its investment programme and to support the efficient operation of the network in a context of increasing transit and loop flows. The project will support improved quality of service, reliability and security of supply that have public good attributes and will enable the integration of RES generation, in line with national and EU policies and targets. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for climate change mitigation. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The project is expected to deliver fair economic benefits and good social benefits. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The Client will benefit from the flexibility of the EIB financing enabling the optimization of their cash flow needs. The pricing, availability period as well as longer grace period add to attractiveness of the mutual co-operation.



