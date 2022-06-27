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SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
799.116.498 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Serbien : 799.116.498 €
Verkehr : 799.116.498 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/02/2023 : 80.150.000 €
30/03/2023 : 168.966.498 €
16/12/2022 : 550.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 84.483.249 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED ,a 84.483.249 € Investment Grants vergeben durch COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Andere Links
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Story zum Projekt
Grüne Schiene in Serbien
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Juni 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2022
20210445
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
THE COMPANY FOR MANAGEMENT OF THE PUBLIC RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE SERBIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE LLC BELGRADE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1680 million
EUR 2775 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of upgrading and modernisation of the Belgrade - Nis railway line (approximately 230 km).

The project contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. It is located on the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure. By facilitating rail transport, the project will contribute to the competitiveness of the country's economy. The project will increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Serbia, and contribute to the modal shift from road to rail. It will generate time and vehicle operating costs savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure, improve railway and road safety and present environmental benefits, including climate change mitigation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will consist of several components and the environmental impact assessment (EIA) requirements for them may vary. If situated in the EU, the components where track will be doubled or the alignment significantly modified would fall within Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU (the EIA Directive) and therefore be subject to an EIA. The remaining components, which will mostly consist of the modernisation of the existing tracks without significant changes to the alignment would most likely fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive. The project will require some physical and economic resettlement for construction of the track duplications and sections on new alignment. The project components will undergo ESIA according to the national legislation and the Bank's environmental and social standards, including an assessment of potential impact on any conservation areas. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be further analysed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Kommentar(e)

The proposed operation is expected be covered by the comprehensive guarantee granted to the EIB under the Dedicated Investment Window 1 of EFSD+, established by the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) Global Europe.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
08/09/2022 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
26/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159121410
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159126018
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160140072
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159127057
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159124105
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159121936
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159124900
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159124598
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159364267
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160142688
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159130859
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159361533
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159128270
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Nov 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
156448107
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210445
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Andere Links
Übersicht
SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Datenblätter
SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Story zum Projekt
Grüne Schiene in Serbien
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Grüne Schiene in Serbien
Andere Links
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Scoping Report
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNA POLITIKA RASELJAVANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - AKCIONI PLAN ZA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU I SOCIJALNA PITANJA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - NETEHNIČKI SAŽETAK
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - PLAN UKLJUČIVANJA ZAINTERESOVANIH STRANA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - IZVEŠTAJ O PROCENI ZAŠTITE ŽIVOTNE SREDINE I SOCIJALNIH PITANJA NA NIVOU KORIDORA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - OKVIRNI PLAN UPRAVLJANJA ŽIVOTNOM SREDINOM I SOCIJALNIM PITANJIMA
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445
Related public register
08/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY - 2021-0445 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SERBIA CORRIDOR X RAILWAYS FL - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Related sub-project
CORRIDOR X SECTION STALAC-DJUNIS (FL 2021-0445)

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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