GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR

The project concerns the rehabilitation and climate change resilience enhancement of a 115km long section of the N2 highway between Safim and MPack (border post with Senegal).





The project addresses market failures related to accessibility and connectivity in Guinea-Bissau and offers local inhabitants and workers a safer environment in which to live and trade. The project is expected to foster the sustainable and inclusive economic, environmental and social development of Guinea-Bissau. The project improves transport conditions and road safety, while strengthening the climate resilience of the road corridor.





Falling within the Global Gateway's strategic corridors (the Praia-Dakar-Abidjan strategic corridor), the project is fully in line with the priorities of the NDICI Global Europe mandate for the 2021-2027 MFF. It will allow for the rehabilitation of the only paved strategic road in the country, which is part of the Dakar-Lagos Trans-African Corridor No. 7 (TAH-7), thus improving the country's prospects for international cooperation and trade.





Most of the project's benefits relate to improved travel time, vehicle operating cost savings and safety benefits as a result of upgraded and rehabilitation infrastructure. By improving accessibility, the project is expected to have a positive effect on employment creation in the country.





EIB is providing technical assistance to reinforce the capacity of the promoter with respect to the implementation and operation of the project. The EIB loan is blended with an EU grant, thus offering favourable and highly concessional financing conditions to the borrower, the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.





The Project is expected to contribute toward a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in particular SDG3 (good health and well-being), SDG 9 (improving industry innovation and infrastructure) and SDG 13 (contributing to Climate Action). It is also expected to contribute SDG 1 (reducing poverty), SDG 5 (gender equality), SDG 8 (providing decent work and economic growth), SDG 10 (reduced inequalities), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals).