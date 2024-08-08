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EDUCATION MONTPELLIER

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 100.000.000 €
Bildung : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/10/2024 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDUCATION MONTPELLIER

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Februar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/10/2024
20210418
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EDUCATION MONTPELLIER
VILLE DE MONTPELLIER
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 203 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the renovation, extension and new construction of public pre-primary and primary education facilities in the city of Montpellier.

The main objectives are to provide a better learning environment for the youngest students, by upgrading the public education infrastructure, to adapt the pre-primary and primary school network to changes in the local demand and to improve the energy performance of Montpellier's school stock.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the renovation, extension and new construction of public pre-primary and primary education facilities in the city of Montpellier. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments and practices in pre-primary and primary education, which is then expected to translate into quality improvements, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth. Additionally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.


The Project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal and "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" cross-cutting objective. It is fully aligned with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative and with the national, regional and municipal priorities in education. In particular, the Project contributes to the city's strategic education plan "Plan école 2030". Furthermore, 100% of the Project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.


The EIB financing attractive terms and conditions (long maturity, long availability / grace periods, flexible interest rates / disbursements / repayments) cannot be found on the market. In addition, the Bank financing helps diversify the borrower funding structure and lower its average cost of funding

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities although educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The EIB will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to meet at least the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the Bank's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 August 2024
9 Oktober 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
13/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDUCATION MONTPELLIER

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDUCATION MONTPELLIER
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Aug 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142353117
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210418
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDUCATION MONTPELLIER
Andere Links
Übersicht
EDUCATION MONTPELLIER
Datenblätter
EDUCATION MONTPELLIER

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