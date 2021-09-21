BOLOGNA CLIMATE ACTION & URBAN REGENERATION FL

Project to co-finance multi-sector schemes included in the Investment Programme of the City of Bologna, and aligned with EIB lending policies in the Urban Development, Education and Energy Sectors. The Project is deemed aligned to a low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles. Its contribution to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 56% of the total cost, which is very high for a multi-sector Framework Loan.





The Project generates numerous positive externalities: the improved urban environment will translate into higher quality services supporting businesses and economic activities, and higher quality of life of residents; the upgraded social infrastructure and housing will benefit society and the broader economy, mainly in terms of skills development, enhanced productivity and improved human well-being. The shift to more sustainable modes of transport will reduce related negative externalities; and the investments targeting climate change will contribute to the construction of a more sustainable and resilient future. Additionally, this operation promotes gender equality.





The EIB's technical advice has helped the Promoter to better structure and prepare the operation to align it to the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap goals, and to ensure its investments contribute to sustainable finance per the EU taxonomy. Going forward, the City is exploring possibilities to work with the EIB to further refine and standardize its municipal gender survey and impact measurement tools. Financially, the Bank's participation will bolster the borrower's debt service capacity at a critical time and will include flexible drawdown terms to ensure that sufficient resources are available in a timely manner for the city to implement the urban regeneration schemes.



