ICOSAGEN (IEU LS)

The project concerns an operation under Invest EU. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support Research, Development and Innovation ("RDI") activities of the innovative company 'Icosagen', an SME based in Estonia. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. Icosagen is a biotech company focused on the development of innovative solutions for discovery, development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Estonia and Europe's leading position in biotechnologies, and it will help to retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities.