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ICOSAGEN (IEU LS)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
18.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Estland : 18.000.000 €
Industrie : 18.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/12/2022 : 18.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ICOSAGEN (IEU LS)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2022
20210324
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ICOSAGEN (IEU LS)
ICOSAGEN AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 18 million
EUR 40 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns a quasi-equity financing to Icosagen AS, an Estonian biotech developing innovative solutions in the discovery, development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Icosagen, founded in 1999 to provide molecular diagnostics services to Estonian medical institutions, provides contract research services to the biopharma/ biotech industries and academia to support the development of biologic drugs. The company offers a catalog of off-the-shelf products, such as antibodies, proteins, and ELISA kits.

The operation will support Icosagen's investments into research, development and innovation (RDI), as well as clinical, manufacturing and regulatory costs for its current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) site. Other research drug development programmes are also included in the project.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns an operation under Invest EU. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support Research, Development and Innovation ("RDI") activities of the innovative company 'Icosagen', an SME based in Estonia. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. Icosagen is a biotech company focused on the development of innovative solutions for discovery, development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Estonia and Europe's leading position in biotechnologies, and it will help to retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Kommentar(e)

As per indications received by the client, the preferred timing for postponed publication Upon Signature.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ICOSAGEN (IEU LS)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ICOSAGEN (IEU LS)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160997548
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210324
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Estland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ICOSAGEN (IEU LS)
Andere Links
Übersicht
ICOSAGEN (IEU LS)
Datenblätter
ICOSAGEN (IEU LS)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

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