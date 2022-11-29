CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION II

The project will contribute to develop advanced technology solutions for agricultural, construction and commercial vehicles driveline electrification to improve the performances and energy efficiency and reduce the manufacturing costs and final price of electrified vehicles and therefore lower the barriers for their wider adoption in the market. Part of the project will also allow deploying transformative digitalisation technologies.





The project will help to further the sustainability and decarbonisation of such industrial sectors in the longer term, lead to important environmental externalities through the market deployment of these technologies and contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion and the development of a relevant ecosystem of technology companies.





The Promoter's investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal and, a part of it contributes to EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) policy objective.





EIB financing supports the Promoter's investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and limited investments in the field of very innovative and still market-entry stage technologies and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.





This project will help the Promoter to support the progressive decarbonisation and transformation of the agricultural and construction equipment and commercial vehicle industries and will help the Promoter consolidating its market and competitive positioning, and achieving its medium-long term strategic objectives and profitability targets.





The project will add to the social welfare and bring about social benefits, by generating environmental and knowledge positive externalities.





The Promoter's R&D capability and well-structured organisation will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for additional flexibility in terms of availability period, longer tenor and lower cost of funding. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by further diversifying its funding base reducing the cost of the debt as well as better spreading the debt maturity profile.