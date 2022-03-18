CLUJ-NAPOCA BABES-BOLYAI UNIVERSITY

The project concerns the campus development programme of the University Babes Bolyai (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The project addresses a sub-optimal situation with regard to investments in public higher education and research infrastructure. The project addresses shortcomings in the University of Babes Bolyai's (UBB) infrastructure by creating new space for teaching and staff offices. Moreover, the project provides UBB's most successful research groups with state-of-the-art research infrastructure. The project also addresses the need for the energy efficiency upgrade of several faculty buildings. These measures can be expected to increase the quality and relevance of higher education in Romania's Northwest region, and contribute to increasing the region's capacity to innovate. The EIB advisory support through the resources of the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) had a significant impact on the Borrower's ability to mobilise the financing. The Bank's contribution will help accelerate the investments also by offering financing of longer tenor and at advantageous conditions thus providing substantial value added.



