Xeltis (EGF VD)

Xeltis is a Netherlands based clinical-stage medical device company pioneering a restorative approach in cardiovascular therapy, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Their technology is based on super molecular polymer chemistry materials enabling the patient's own body to naturally restore a new blood vessel or heart valve. Initially acting as a scaffold mimicking synthetic grafts (valve or vessel), Xeltis' products are progressively replaced by patient's own tissues so a full replacement and complete restoration of the natural function of the valve or vessel is achieved. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven SMEs, arising from their limited access to financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives etc. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in the Netherlands will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Hence, EIB's involvement in this project supports the development of leading-edge timely, accurate and evidence based precision technology with important health benefits, which would otherwise have been significantly delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.