POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV

The Project concerns the financing of the fundamental scientific activities of the institutes belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences in Poland. The Project addresses a clearly defined market failure. The Project supports fundamental R&D activities performed in the institutes and scientific units belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences for which the markets fail to provide adequate funds because knowledge externalities prevent the full capture of returns.





The Project is in line with EU and national strategies concerning research, economic and social cohesion, as well as climate action and environmental sustainability. The Project will produce more than 14000 scientific publications and is expected to generate more than 150 patent applications.





Simultaneously, the EIB loan will enable the State to increase its financial flexibility and capacity to support R&D investments.