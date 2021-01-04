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POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
177.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 177.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 177.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/09/2021 : 177.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Zwei EIB-Darlehen für wissenschaftliche Forschung, Entwicklung und Innovation

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
31 Mai 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/09/2021
20210104
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 177 million
EUR 354 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the financing of the fundamental scientific activities of the institutes belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAS) in 2021-2022.

Poland is a moderate innovator. Although performance has improved over the past decade, Poland continues to score substantially below the EU average across important indicators such as public and private expenditure on research and development (R&D), the quality of scientific publications, the production of doctorate graduates and intellectual assets. By supporting the scientific research activities of the Polish Academy of Sciences, the project is consistent with the objectives of Horizon Europe and the European Research Area. The project also supports the implementation of Poland's strategy and commitment to further developing and improving scientific output, international scientific collaboration and the production of early stage researchers.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the financing of the fundamental scientific activities of the institutes belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences in Poland. The Project addresses a clearly defined market failure. The Project supports fundamental R&D activities performed in the institutes and scientific units belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences for which the markets fail to provide adequate funds because knowledge externalities prevent the full capture of returns.


The Project is in line with EU and national strategies concerning research, economic and social cohesion, as well as climate action and environmental sustainability. The Project will produce more than 14000 scientific publications and is expected to generate more than 150 patent applications.


Simultaneously, the EIB loan will enable the State to increase its financial flexibility and capacity to support R&D investments.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The operation finances investments in intangible assets, that is, scientific knowledge generated through scientific activities of the research institutes belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences. Due to the nature of the operation (financing mainly salaries of R&D staff), it does not fall under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The PAS is a public legal entity. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/08/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Zwei EIB-Darlehen für wissenschaftliche Forschung, Entwicklung und Innovation

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Aug 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140963057
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210104
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
183512610
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20210104
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Andere Links
Übersicht
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Datenblätter
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Zwei EIB-Darlehen für wissenschaftliche Forschung, Entwicklung und Innovation

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Zwei EIB-Darlehen für wissenschaftliche Forschung, Entwicklung und Innovation
Andere Links
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV

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