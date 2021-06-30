BONE THERAPEUTICS (EGF VD)

The project concerns a venture debt operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to bridge the liquidity need of the Bone Therapeutics, a Belgian clinical-stage SME specialising in addressing unmet medical needs in the field of orthopaedics and bone diseases. The Company is developing a portfolio of bone cell therapy solutions across a range of indications, such as delayed fracture healing and spinal fusion. The Company is also developing a viscosupplement for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. Bone Therapeutics does not have access to medium-term financing for the amounts required to complete its investment plan. Thanks to the European Guarantee Fund, the EIB may provide stable long-term funding with a flexible repayment, which is tailored to meet the R&D expenditures during project implementation by limiting significant cash outflows from the Company in the short to medium term, thereby enabling it to focus on investing in innovation and growth.