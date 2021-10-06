PALESTINE SME COVID-19 SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMME

The Facility aims to finance eligible small and medium sized investments undertaken by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Palestine, thereby contributing to economic resilience, employment generating activities and alleviating the economic burden of the Covid-19 crisis in the country. SMEs make up the vast majority of firms in Palestine and, as such, play a vital role in creating and safeguarding employment, especially for young people and women. Access to finance is perceived as one of the biggest obstacles to the expansion of SMEs. The proposed operation is expected to enhance access to finance to SMEs and Mid-Caps, in that it will allow the selected financial intermediaries to make available funding at improved terms and conditions of loans.