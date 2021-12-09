DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
This transaction supports the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities of Döhler Group relating to healthy and/or plant-based food ingredients taking place at the headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, for the period 2021-2025.
EIB financing would accelerate the Promoter's RDI efforts to develop: (i) nutritionally beneficial products that intend to promote health and reduce the risk of disease; and (ii) dairy and egg alternatives from plant-based ingredients that aim to increase the offer of vegan food.
The project supports the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities of a company based in Germany, active in the field of food and beverage, for (i) nutrition benefit products that intend to promote health and reduce the risk of disease and (ii) dairy and eggs alternatives from plant-based ingredients for diversifying dietary habits. It further targets the development of new natural ingredients based on plants targeting dietary shifts towards complementary sources of proteins, therefore contributing to diversification and sustainability of food supply. Finally, it generates significant positive knowledge externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products and services, as well as skills development and upgrading of the food and beverages sector.
The project is expected to have knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with academia and industry partners. Positive environmental spillovers are through the development and manufacturing of products using less natural resources. The project furthers the advancement of the EU industry's technological leadership.
In addition, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, the EU Bioeconomy Strategy, the EU Horizon Europe Mission on Soil Health and Food and the EU Circular Economy Package.
Overall, the financing through the EIB will complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.
The project concerns RDI activities within the Promoter's research centre in Germany. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation has been verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions
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