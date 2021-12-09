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DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 50.000.000 €
Industrie : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/12/2021 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Übergeordnetes Projekt
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Dezember 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/12/2021
20210050
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
DOEHLER GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 116 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

This transaction supports the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities of Döhler Group relating to healthy and/or plant-based food ingredients taking place at the headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, for the period 2021-2025.

EIB financing would accelerate the Promoter's RDI efforts to develop: (i) nutritionally beneficial products that intend to promote health and reduce the risk of disease; and (ii) dairy and egg alternatives from plant-based ingredients that aim to increase the offer of vegan food.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities of a company based in Germany, active in the field of food and beverage, for (i) nutrition benefit products that intend to promote health and reduce the risk of disease and (ii) dairy and eggs alternatives from plant-based ingredients for diversifying dietary habits. It further targets the development of new natural ingredients based on plants targeting dietary shifts towards complementary sources of proteins, therefore contributing to diversification and sustainability of food supply. Finally, it generates significant positive knowledge externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products and services, as well as skills development and upgrading of the food and beverages sector.

The project is expected to have knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with academia and industry partners. Positive environmental spillovers are through the development and manufacturing of products using less natural resources. The project furthers the advancement of the EU industry's technological leadership.

In addition, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, the EU Bioeconomy Strategy, the EU Horizon Europe Mission on Soil Health and Food and the EU Circular Economy Package.

Overall, the financing through the EIB will complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns RDI activities within the Promoter's research centre in Germany. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation has been verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions

Weitere Unterlagen
23/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151150987
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210050
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Datenblätter
DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Übergeordnetes Projekt
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

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