TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III

The program comprises the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity distribution network in Poland, consistent ly with the country's National Energy and Climate Plan and in alignment with EIB public policy goals.





The programme schemes are located in seven regions in the country, all comprising Cohesion Priority Regions. The programme helps addressing market failures linked to negative climate and environmental externalities (by enabling the future integration of renewable generation, while also contributing to the electrification of the economy) as well as improving security of supply, a public good.





The project's results are deemed good in terms of economic welfare by virtue of the benefits it generates, as well as from a governance perspective.





The financial value added provided by the EIB loan is very much appreciated by the Promoter. The availability of attractively priced, PLN-denominated funding with similar long maturities is not available on the Polish bank and bond market. The long tenor of the EIB loan (18) is well in line with the economic life of the underlying asset (25 years) and the expected cash flow of the investment.