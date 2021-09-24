HFA IRISH SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME

The project addresses a market failure in housing by increasing the supply of social and affordable housing notably for rent, thereby improving the flexibility and functioning of the housing market, and offering greater housing options for low and medium income households and vulnerable groups. The investments are also expected to improve the social mix and to promote greater social inclusion. Given the structure of the underlying business (HFA disburses in very small amounts to various final beneficiaries with unpredictable drawdown timing) the modality of the EIB financing (small amount of individual disbursement tranches, availability period, choice of repayments, etc.) provides significant added value compare to what could be achievable on the capital market. Furthermore direct access to EIB financing would allow HFA diversification of its funding source and reduce reliance on NTMA financing. Given the multi-annual timeframe of the construction period the availability of funding through the EIB facility would ensure some continuity of the sector development even in stressed situation. Finally the long-term nature of EIB financing will support HFA financial policy to lengthen its debt profile to better match its asset/liability structure.