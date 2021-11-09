GINKGO III - GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE (NCFF)

EIB intervention will have a positive impact on the design of green and blue measures embedded in urban infrastructures that will result in greater climate resilience and biodiversity benefits. The operation consist of a 12 years bullet quasi-equity loan of up to EUR 15m under the Natural Capital Finance Facility to co-finance green and blue infrastructure projects developed by Ginkgo Fund III, which aims to decontaminate brownfield sites to be further redeveloped into urban development projects. This is considered a sustainable urban development approach and it is at the core of more circular infrastructure investments, as it reduces pressure on greenfield development and mitigates the negative effects of urban sprawl (e.g. loss of ecosystems and biodiversity). EIB additionally comes from financing innovative tailor-made nature based solutions applied to urban infrastructures (typically housing, office and other community services) which tend to lack dedicated financial support from municipal resources. In addition, the EIB and NCFF Technical Assistance intervention will allow to disseminate best practices and demonstrate the benefits to a wider public, in particular to local authorities, of investing into nature-based climate adaption.