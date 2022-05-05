ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS

The proposed project is expected to support investment in the rehabilitation of road infrastructure across Romania, with an emphasis on improving road safety, in addition to wider sustainability factors (social, environmental, economic). A proportion of measures is expected to be located in EIB cohesion priority regions; therefore, the project will also support economic and social cohesion. The operation supports transport investments in line with the National Strategy for Road Safety (2016-2020), Investment Plan for Transport Infrastructure 2021-2030, the General Transport Masterplan for Romania (2016) and Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (2021). The project is expected to significantly address road safety and accessibility (improving road networks/coordination market failure) externalities. Alignment to EIB Climate Bank Roadmap is expected and will be further confirmed for all schemes allocated under the operation. The Project has benefited from advisory by the European Investment Advisory Hub which has also enabled the EIB financing. Further technical assistance is being set up to assist the Romanian Road Agency (CNAIR) in implementing the project. The EIB contribution will enable much awaited road safety investments by offering financing of longer tenor and competitive conditions that are not available in the Romanian market.