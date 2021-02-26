LATAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING FUND III

The Fund will invest in affordable housing and social infrastructure for vulnerable population of Colombia and Peru. All investments will receive an international energy efficiency certification (EDGE, Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies, developed by the International Finance Corporation).

By fostering energy efficient investments, the project addresses the issue of asymmetric information - a well-known market failure in the energy efficiency market as it fosters better investment decision, which will benefit the end user accessing the buildings by lowering their energy consumption or by improving their comfort. As the energy efficiency market is still incipient in these countries, the project will contribute to accelerate the market transition to the green economy. In addition, the project targets a segment with significant investment needs as housing deficits (quantitative and qualitative) in these countries are severe.

By ensuring higher energy efficiency levels, the project contributes to climate change mitigation and is fully aligned with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy and the Climate Bank Roadmap. The operation supports the objectives of both Colombia's and Peru's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

The proposed operation will contribute towards the achievement of several SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), namely SDG1 (end poverty), SDG 6 (Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all), SDG 7 (Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all), SDG 8 (Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all), and SDG 11 (Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable).



