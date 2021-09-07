REGENLAB (EGF VD)

The project concerns a venture debt operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to bridge the liquidity need of the RegenLab, a commercial-stage SME specializing in addressing a/o unmet medical needs in the field of orthopaedics and spine diseases. The Company is developing a portfolio of cell therapy solutions across a range of indications, based on Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and autologous tissue engineering. RegenLab does not have access to medium-term financing for the amounts required to complete its investment plan. Thanks to the European Guarantee Fund, the EIB may provide stable long-term funding with a flexible repayment, which is tailored to meet the R&D and capex expenditures during project implementation by limiting significant cash outflows from the Company in the short to medium term, thereby enabling it to focus on investing in innovation and growth. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long-tenor and partially deferred interest, minimising cash outflows.