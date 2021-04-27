UNICREDIT CZ&SK EGF RISK SHARING IN SLOVAKIA

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Linked risk-sharing operation under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) to support Slovak mid-caps and large corporates in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission (innovation, environment and indirect support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The operation falls under the EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT (2020-0618) Programme Loan.
Linked risk-sharing operation under the EGF related to the Slovak Mid-Cap and Large Corporate portfolio.
The operation represents the first EIB's unfunded, uncapped guarantee under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) in Slovakia and the first EIB guarantee to UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia AS. The project aims to support the access to finance of Slovak SMEs, Midcaps and large corporates, experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, in sectors that are in line with EIB's long-term mission (Innovation, Climate Action and support for SMEs and Midcaps). EGF-backed guarantee will help provide loss protection for newly originated eligible loans to larger Midcaps and large corporates. The intermediary has in-depth experience with allocating eligible sub-loans in a timely manner. Apart from a financial benefit, the Bank's contribution rests on introducing a product with innovative features for the counterpart. The guarantee enables UniCredit to reach beneficiaries that are not covered by any of the existing guarantee schemes currently available in Slovakia. As a result, MidCaps and Large Corporates will benefit from the above additional lending made available by UniCredit Bank at typically beneficial terms, in the form of reduced interest rates, longer maturities and/or lower collateral requirements. SMEs will benefit from improved access to finance, to be achieved via the built-up of a complementary SME loan portfolio by UniCredit Bank.
In line with EIB policy, which has to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU legislation, UNICREDIT BANK CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA AS will have to take all measures to ensure that the environmental and procurement procedures carried out by benefiting mid-caps and large corporates will comply with the relevant national and EU environmental and procurement legislation.
In line with EIB policy, which has to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU legislation, UNICREDIT BANK CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA AS will have to take all measures to ensure that the environmental and procurement procedures carried out by benefiting mid-caps and large corporates will comply with the relevant national and EU environmental and procurement legislation.
Haftungsausschluss
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