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GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.690.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 80.690.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 80.690.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/11/2022 : 80.690.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 Oktober 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
In Prüfung | 21/07/2021
20200858
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 64 million
EUR 159 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports the improvement and expansion of research and development (R&D) infrastructure at the Biomedical Sciences Research Centre "Alexander Fleming" (BSRC Fleming), the National Hellenic Research Foundation (NHRF), the Athena Research and Innovation Centre (Athena), and the Biomedical Research Foundation Academy of Athens (BRFAA), all of which are prominent Greek research centres.

The project will co-finance the construction of multiple new research buildings and the renovation of existing ones, as well as the purchase of R&D and information and communications technology (ICT) equipment. More specifically, it will finance: - The construction of a building for a new Biotechnology Hub at BSRC Fleming; - The renovation of the NHRF building and the purchase of scientific equipment dedicated to advanced organic materials and cancer theranostics and bioelectronics applications; - New facilities and the restoration of a listed building for Athena; and - The establishment of an Advanced Centre for Infectious Diseases and Precision Imaging Diagnostics at BRFAA.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project covers research facilities of a kind that are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required by the competent authority. The project will comprise new construction of and renovation of public buildings; therefore, compliance with Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings will be verified during the appraisal. As some of the project components include facilities for animals used for scientific purposes, the Bank's Services will verify Promoters' compliance with the relevant Directive 2010/63/EU.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/07/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jul 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149280383
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200858
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT
Andere Links
Übersicht
GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT
Datenblätter
GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT

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