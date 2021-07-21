GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT

The project covers research facilities of a kind that are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required by the competent authority. The project will comprise new construction of and renovation of public buildings; therefore, compliance with Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings will be verified during the appraisal. As some of the project components include facilities for animals used for scientific purposes, the Bank's Services will verify Promoters' compliance with the relevant Directive 2010/63/EU.