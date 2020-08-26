Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 300.000.000 €
Energie : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/07/2021 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Foiano-Ginestra
Related public register
29/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Link to EIA Report on the website of the Ministry of Environment
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 März 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/07/2021
20200826
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT
TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 604 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The investment programme to be financed by the Bank comprises schemes for the reinforcement, modernisation and development of the Promoter's electricity transmission network in Italy during the period 2020-2024. The project will increase security of supply and facilitate the integration of additional renewable energy generation capacity to the national transmission system.

The project is a multi-component investment programme comprising schemes for the reinforcement, modernisation and development of the Promoter's electricity transmission network in Italy. The project will increase security of supply and facilitate the integration of additional renewable energy (RES) generation capacity to the national transmission system. The project includes, on top of classical transmission assets, other investments to increase the ability to accommodate RES generation capacity, in particular synchronous condenser to support the stabilisation of the network and increase operational efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The Programme contributes to strengthening and making more efficient the transmission system, and allowing the integration of more renewable electricity generation capacity. The Programme tackles multiple market failures, namely security of supply, market integration, and negative carbon and air pollution externalities. The investments are planned across the country, with half in cohesion regions. The Programme supports the EIB priority policies on Competitive and Secure Energy, Cohesion Regions and Climate Action. The investments contribute to achieving the national and EU long-term energy and climate goals.
The quality of the project is very good, underpinned by excellent economic profitability, over and beyond the financial profitability, and by a good governance profile.
The EIB support to this operation is expected to contribute to accelerating the implementation of the underlying schemes, by lowering the associated cost of funding, by offering a maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks, more flexible disbursement mechanics, and wider interest rates options, than those normally proposed by the market.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The potential impacts of the project include vegetation clearance, noise and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary. The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the Promoters' capacity to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The Promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required according to the Italian Legislative Decree 50/2016.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Foiano-Ginestra
29/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Link to EIA Report on the website of the Ministry of Environment
13/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Foiano-Ginestra
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Apr 2021
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141169374
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200826
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Link to EIA Report on the website of the Ministry of Environment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Apr 2021
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141179641
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200826
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 May 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135592186
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200826
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Foiano-Ginestra
Related public register
29/04/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Link to EIA Report on the website of the Ministry of Environment
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen