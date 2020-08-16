EMCAF EMERGING MARKET CLIMATE ACTION FUND





The operation concerns a senior equity investment of up to EUR 50m in the Emerging Market Climate Action Fund ("EMCAF" or "Fund), a new fund-of-funds with a target size of EUR 500m managed by Allianz Global Investors and advised by the EIB.









In line with the new EU Consensus on Development and other policy statements, EMCAF will support funds investing in Paris-aligned climate mitigation (mainly renewable energy and energy efficiency), climate adaptation and environmental sustainability projects in developing countries (aligned with Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)).









The operation will contribute to a number of Sustainable Development Goals, (7 and 13, but also 6,8,9,11,14,15, 17).





The operation will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, mobilising equity investments for the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as for climate adaptation and environmental sustainability projects.





EMCAF is an innovative example of a public-private partnership addressing this market gap. Through its signalling effect, the EIB's commitment will crowd-in additional private investments into this new climate action initiative.





The standards applied by the Fund and its strategy benefit from the Bank's interactions with the promoter during appraisal, and the involvement of the EIB as investment advisor.



