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EMCAF EMERGING MARKET CLIMATE ACTION FUND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Sektor(en)
Industrie : 6.500.000 €
Energie : 43.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/11/2021 : 1.950.000 €
4/11/2021 : 1.950.000 €
4/11/2021 : 2.600.000 €
4/11/2021 : 13.050.000 €
4/11/2021 : 13.050.000 €
4/11/2021 : 17.400.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EMCAF EMERGING MARKET CLIMATE ACTION FUND

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Juli 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/11/2021
20200816
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EMCAF EMERGING MARKET CLIMATE ACTION FUND
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 500 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Emerging Market Climate Action Fund (EMCAF) will be a fund-of-funds targeting EUR 500 million to invest in funds providing funding to climate mitigation and climate adaptation, as well as environmental sustainability projects in developing countries. It will be managed by Allianz Global Investors, to which the EIB will act as investment advisor.

The resources of the Fund will be utilised to provide financial support to infrastructure and climate funds, which will finance greenfield climate adaptation and mitigation projects in developing countries (non-OECD), in addition to environmental projects. The projects will contribute to avoiding or reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionality and Impact


The operation concerns a senior equity investment of up to EUR 50m in the Emerging Market Climate Action Fund ("EMCAF" or "Fund), a new fund-of-funds with a target size of EUR 500m managed by Allianz Global Investors and advised by the EIB.



In line with the new EU Consensus on Development and other policy statements, EMCAF will support funds investing in Paris-aligned climate mitigation (mainly renewable energy and energy efficiency), climate adaptation and environmental sustainability projects in developing countries (aligned with Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)).



The operation will contribute to a number of Sustainable Development Goals, (7 and 13, but also 6,8,9,11,14,15, 17).

 


The operation will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, mobilising equity investments for the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as for climate adaptation and environmental sustainability projects.


 

EMCAF is an innovative example of a public-private partnership addressing this market gap. Through its signalling effect, the EIB's commitment will crowd-in additional private investments into this new climate action initiative.


 

The standards applied by the Fund and its strategy benefit from the Bank's interactions with the promoter during appraisal, and the involvement of the EIB as investment advisor.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require that the funds to be financed ensure that all investments are compliant with EIB social and environmental standards and guidelines. The capacity of the fund manager to assess and monitor environmental and social impact and risks of the individual investments to the satisfaction of the Bank will be further assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the fund to ensure that all EIB-eligible investments are implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

Disclaimer: This information is not an intended offering by AllianzGI for investors.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EMCAF EMERGING MARKET CLIMATE ACTION FUND
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EMCAF EMERGING MARKET CLIMATE ACTION FUND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Mar 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142783515
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200816
Sektor(en)
Energie
Industrie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Afrika
Regionalvorhaben - Asien
Regionalvorhaben - Lateinamerika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EMCAF EMERGING MARKET CLIMATE ACTION FUND
Andere Links
Übersicht
EMCAF EMERGING MARKET CLIMATE ACTION FUND
Datenblätter
EMCAF EMERGING MARKET CLIMATE ACTION FUND

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