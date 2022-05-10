CABIFY (FM)

The project concerns the deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) to be used in ride hailing services in Spain. In line with EU and EIB objectives of sustainable transport and digitalisation of transport, the project helps to mitigate market failures in urban transport by financing an EV ride hailing scheme, which generates environmental and transport efficiency benefits as well as wider benefits in commercialization of EV shared mobility in Europe. The most important economic benefits of the project are: (i) contributing to decarbonisation in transport therefore reduced emissions and improved air quality in cities, (ii) improved fleet operations, and (iii) better informed users, modal shift and reduced car dependency. The EIB's involvement provides additional financial flexibility and unlocks long term funding for the implementation of this electrification project.