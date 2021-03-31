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ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
54.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Angola : 54.500.000 €
Gesundheit : 54.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/12/2022 : 4.500.000 €
24/02/2022 : 50.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 4.500.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Andere Links
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
31 März 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/02/2022
20200777
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
REPUBLICA DE ANGOLA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 54 million
EUR 57 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support the government of Angola in the implementation of its COVID-19 national response and plan. This includes the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies, medicines, logistics, vaccines and vaccination campaigns, as well as the strengthening of the medical heath system from a pandemic preparedness viewpoint.

The objective of the operation is to support Angola to meet emergency and pandemic resilience needs in the health sector, directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the national response plan. The project is expected to prepare the country's health system for a further escalation and spread of the pandemic and save human lives, while also contributing to the creation of significant economic benefits driven by the preservation of the health status of the population.

Additionality and Impact

This project will support Angola's efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic by financing vaccines, essential medicines and primary health care services. The project contributes to the "Team Europe" initiative and is in line with the expected results of the EIB Infrastructure Package for ACP/OCT countries. The combination of the special conditions and long-tenor of the EIB loan, with the EU grant funding under the special circumstances of the pandemic will ensure that the project delivers a more pandemic resilient health system to a population of 32 000 000 in Angola, by making available the necessary tests, vaccines, medical equipment, personal protection equipment and medicines. The project will also include implementation support from UNDP and WHO to the Ministry of Health, aimed at strengthening local capacity. Thus, the created health benefits and externalities will contribute to the achievement of a pandemic resilient health system, improving equity of access to high quality and efficiently provided medical care. Furthermore, the project will bring benefits to the society at large, by preventing the economic and social losses associated with the current COVID-19 or future pandemics.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

The project will contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 May 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
137553884
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200777
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Angola
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Andere Links
Übersicht
ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Datenblätter
ANGOLA COVID-19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

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