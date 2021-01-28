BPI FRANCE EGF MIDCAP RISK SHARING

The proposed operation concerns a EUR 750 m unfunded guarantee scheme, which will support Bpifrance's 3-years medium term loan products dedicated to MidCaps and larger corporates up to 5000 employees in an amount of EUR 1.000m in France. The medium-term working capital MidCap loan programmes, which shall benefit from the 75% EGF guarantee, are enabling access to finance at favourable financing conditions. Moreover, BpiF is contractually undertaking to produce a complementary portfolio of eligible SME financing at least equivalent to the EIB EGF guarantee amount.The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an unprecedented challenge with very severe socio-economic consequences. The objective of the pan-European Guarantee Fund is to respond to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak by ensuring that eligible entities and primarily SMEs and MidCaps have sufficient liquidity available and access to finance to weather the rapidly unfolding crisis, and are able to continue their development in mid/long term.Specifically, the proposed operation is designed to complement BpiF's mandate under COVID-19 to support the working capital position (and possibly, to smaller extent, investments) of predominantly French MidCaps and larger corporates up to 5,000 employees..



