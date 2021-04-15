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BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 300.000.000 €
Energie : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/11/2021 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 April 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/11/2021
20200688
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
BPCE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 600 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, hydro, biomass and waste treatment/biogas).

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will contribute to the timely deployment of renewable energy production capacity in France, which will be key to meet the mid/long term national and EU energy objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The projects will produce electricity from low carbon sources (primarily solar PV, especially rooftop solar PV and onshore wind) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution. The projects will rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial PPAs), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets and thereby, the projects will improve market efficiency and competition. They are expected to yield very good quality and results due to a very good social benefit and fair employment creation. With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the renewable energy sector in France. BPCE will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Nov 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149683632
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200688
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
Andere Links
Übersicht
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
Datenblätter
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

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