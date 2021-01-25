Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
158.903.843,74 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 158.903.843,74 €
Stadtentwicklung : 158.903.843,74 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/10/2022 : 25.142.474,02 €
31/05/2021 : 133.761.369,72 €
Andere Links
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Januar 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/05/2021
20200684
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF WROCLAW
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 720 million (EUR 159 million)
PLN 1578 million (EUR 349 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Wroclaw in Poland. The EIB framework loan will support improvements in energy efficiency, environment, urban transport networks and mobility, education and sport facilities, cultural and other urban infrastructure and services.

The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the City of Wroclaw development strategy. It will contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.

Additionality and Impact

The project is a Framework Loan aimed at supporting the City's multi-annual investment programme to be implemented in 2020-2025. It will focus mainly on enhancing air quality and energy efficiency, modernisation of public buildings and infrastructure, urban transport infrastructure and mobility, education, health and social care, as well as environmental and green infrastructure.In terms of addressing market failures the project will improve facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of services for businesses and economic activities as wellas improvement of quality of life for residents.

The overall score is justified by selection of high quality investments contributing to the strategic objectives of the Cityin relation to the sectors listed above. The EIB's financial and technical contribution, will support the implementation of the sustainable development strategy of theCity in a timely manner. Furthermore, the investments selected for financing will particularly contribute toclimate change mitigation through promotion of energy efficiency and publictransport, and toclimate changeadaptation addressing the City's environmental challenges. The Promoter considers requesting theEIB´s Technical Assistance through ELENA which would provide technical expertise for the preparation of the energy efficiency component related to municipal housing.
The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Wroclaw due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement.

The Promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
31/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133380121
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200684
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Photogallery

EIB backing sustainable urban investment in Poland
Wroclaw Sustainable Infrastructure
©City of Wroclaw, 2021

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen