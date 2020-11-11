REDO LOMBARDY SOCIAL HOUSING

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules. In addition to the social housing investment, as part of the special agreement with the related municipalities, the Promoter might also be responsible for provision of related public infrastructure such as connection streets and arrangement of common public spaces in the building clusters. In that case, the Promoter will follow relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. Then, the Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the related components of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.