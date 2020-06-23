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ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
75.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 75.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 75.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/10/2021 : 75.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert bezahlbare Energie-effiziente Wohnungen in Erlangen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Mai 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/10/2021
20200623
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
GEWOBAU ERLANGEN WOHNUNGSBAUGESELLSCHAFT DER STADT ERLANGEN MBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 75 million
EUR 193 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the deep energy refurbishment of existing and the construction of new social and affordable housing units, going 20% beyond the standards of nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB+) by the municipal housing company of the City of Erlangen, Germany.

The operation will finance an investment programme aimed at increasing the number of available social and affordable housing units and to carry out comprehensive upgrades to the existing housing stock. The operation is expected to ameliorate shortages in social and affordable housing supply for low- and medium-income households and contribute to urban regeneration and renewal. Part of the investment programme will aim to improve the energy efficiency of the housing units and to reduce the CO2 footprint.

Additionality and Impact

The Project involves the new construction and refurbishment of social and affordable housing units with high-energy efficiency standards in Erlangen, Germany. The Project meets UN Sustainable Development Goals, various EU Sustainable Urban Development goals and Energy Efficiency targets, and municipal housing objectives. It addresses a number of externalities and sub-optimal investment flows. The Project will increase the supply of social and affordable housing for rent and contribute towards improving the social mix and social inclusion. The modernisation of the existing housing units will improve the resident's living conditions and quality of life. More widely, the Project will contribute to urban regeneration with improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment.
This will be the borrower's first long-term unsecured loan (apart from shareholder funding) and it will increase the affordability of the borrower's substantial investment programme by helping it to optimise its asset encumbrance levels with a view towards mobilising attractive mortgage funding from promotional and/or commercial banks. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

National environmental legislation has been harmonised in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive (EIA) and 2001/42/EC (SEA). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, where appropriate. The applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, as well as the status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will also be reviewed during project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
25/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert bezahlbare Energie-effiziente Wohnungen in Erlangen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138920838
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200623
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Andere Links
Übersicht
ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Datenblätter
ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert bezahlbare Energie-effiziente Wohnungen in Erlangen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert bezahlbare Energie-effiziente Wohnungen in Erlangen
Andere Links
Related public register
25/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERLANGEN SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

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