SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)

The project includes: (i) the development of new battery systems in order to widen Forsee Power's product portfolio and address new market segments, (ii) the ramp-up of the company's manufacturing capacities in Europe, (iii) the commercial effort to gain market shares, and (iv) the financing of the working capital induced by the sharp increase of the Company's activity. As such, the activities fall within the scope of the European Growth Finance facility and corresponds to following priorities of the European Union: The support of fast-growing innovative European SMEs/mid-caps, and the support of RDI and digitisation in the field of li-ion batteries. The project also contributes to the deployment of innovative battery systems and thereby to the transformation of the transport sector towards zero carbon emissions. Batteries have been identified as a strategic value chain, where the EU must step up investment and innovation in the context of a strengthened industrial policy strategy aimed at building a globally integrated, sustainable and competitive industrial base (European Council Conclusions, 21-22 March 2019). The EC's Strategic Action Plan on Batteries states that to prevent a technological dependence on our competitors and capitalise on the job, growth and investment potential of batteries, Europe has to move fast in the global race to consolidate technological and industrial leadership along the entire value chain.