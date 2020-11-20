COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA

Übersicht
The project consists of the support of a multi-annual investment programme by the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the constitutional entity responsible for education, youth, sport and cultural matters for the French-speaking community of Belgium in the Walloon and Brussels Regions. The project covers the construction and the renovation of educational infrastructure, as well as related sport and cultural public infrastructure, with an emphasis on sustainability and students' wellbeing.
The project is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary, secondary and higher education institution estates, including facilities for children with special educational needs, in the French-speaking part of Belgium, i.e. in the "Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles."
The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects (Annex II of the European Directive). Aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will also be verified during appraisal. Directive 2010/31/EU amended in 2018 by Directive (EU) 2018/844 on the Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal on a case-by-case basis. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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