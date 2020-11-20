COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects (Annex II of the European Directive). Aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will also be verified during appraisal. Directive 2010/31/EU amended in 2018 by Directive (EU) 2018/844 on the Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal on a case-by-case basis. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked during the appraisal.