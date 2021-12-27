HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA

The EIB's investment in the project will support the deployment of new renewable energy capacity in Croatia, crucial for the achievement of the 2030 targets set out in the final National Energy and Climate Plan. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal) and economic and social cohesion (transversal).

In terms of addressing market failures, this portfolio of wind and solar PV projects produces electricity from low carbon sources and thereby addresses the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. Moreover, the projects provide new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (illiquid intra-day markets, limited forward markets / hedging), relying solely on wholesale market revenues without public support. The promoter stated that the projects will not participate in or benefit from any public support scheme in Croatia. They thereby contribute to the policy objective of supporting the market integration of renewable energy projects. The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, due to avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation and adequate governance systems. The EIB's financial contribution stems from the Bank's capacity to provide long-term financing at favourable conditions which is substantially aligned with the long economic life of the assets to be financed.



