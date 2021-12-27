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HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
63.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Kroatien : 63.000.000 €
Energie : 63.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/12/2021 : 63.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Story zum Projekt
Strom für Kroatien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Januar 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/12/2021
20200471
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
HRVATSKA ELEKTROPRIVREDA DD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 63 million
EUR 85 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project relates to the construction and operation of a number of renewable energy projects (onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV)) in Croatia.

The development of renewable energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB's investment in the project will support the deployment of new renewable energy capacity in Croatia, crucial for the achievement of the 2030 targets set out in the final National Energy and Climate Plan. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal) and economic and social cohesion (transversal).
In terms of addressing market failures, this portfolio of wind and solar PV projects produces electricity from low carbon sources and thereby addresses the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. Moreover, the projects provide new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (illiquid intra-day markets, limited forward markets / hedging), relying solely on wholesale market revenues without public support. The promoter stated that the projects will not participate in or benefit from any public support scheme in Croatia. They thereby contribute to the policy objective of supporting the market integration of renewable energy projects. The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, due to avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation and adequate governance systems. The EIB's financial contribution stems from the Bank's capacity to provide long-term financing at favourable conditions which is substantially aligned with the long economic life of the assets to be financed.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Permits are in place for all sites, following full environmental impact assessment (EIA) processes or have been screened out by the competent authorities, in line with relevant national legislation. Compliance with relevant EU Directives and EIB environmental and social (E&S) standards need to be confirmed during appraisal.

The Promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures have been done in accordance with the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules as transposed into the national legislation. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the Official Journal of the EU, as necessary.

Weitere Unterlagen
05/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
05/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
05/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Jan 2022
Sprache
Kroate
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135956367
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200471
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Jan 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135958936
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200471
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Jan 2022
Sprache
Kroate
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135958783
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200471
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Feb 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170446292
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200471
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Andere Links
Übersicht
HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Datenblätter
HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Story zum Projekt
Strom für Kroatien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Strom für Kroatien
Andere Links
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT - netehnički sažetak
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA
Related public register
05/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA - STUDIJA O UTJECAJU NA OKOLIŠ VJETROELEKTRANA KORLAT
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HEP RENEWABLE ENERGY CROATIA

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