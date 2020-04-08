RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA

If it were located within the EU, the project would not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as it does not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The rollout of fixed telecommunication networks have limited environmental effects, apart from short duration disturbances during network deployment, whenever civil works are required, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the procurement rules and procedures of the World Bank and in compliance with the requirements and standards that will be agreed between the World Bank and the EIB for projects under a Project Implementation Agreement, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.