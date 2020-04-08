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RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
34.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Georgien : 34.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 34.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/11/2021 : 34.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgien: Team Europe - EU und EIB finanzieren schnelles Internet für das ländliche Georgien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Dezember 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/11/2021
20200408
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
OPEN NET
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 34 million
EUR 69 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the design and construction of a fibre optic telecommunications network at the regional level in Georgia to connect around 1 000 remote rural settlements. The new network will be operated as an open access infrastructure providing only wholesale services and will enable telecom operators to provide high-speed broadband services to the population in those currently underserved rural areas.

The primary objective of the project is to connect more households, enterprises and institutions across rural Georgia to economic opportunities and to reduce social divisions. The project will also support Georgia's recovery from and resilience to natural disasters or crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and enable the delivery of remote education, health, public services, and other essential services.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If it were located within the EU, the project would not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as it does not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The rollout of fixed telecommunication networks have limited environmental effects, apart from short duration disturbances during network deployment, whenever civil works are required, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the procurement rules and procedures of the World Bank and in compliance with the requirements and standards that will be agreed between the World Bank and the EIB for projects under a Project Implementation Agreement, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The proposed operation will be structured under the 2014 – 2020 External Lending Mandate (ELM) or its successor (subject to compliance with applicable requirements) and will benefit from the EU Comprehensive Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
05/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgien: Team Europe - EU und EIB finanzieren schnelles Internet für das ländliche Georgien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Mar 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130506281
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200408
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Georgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Andere Links
Übersicht
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Datenblätter
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgien: Team Europe - EU und EIB finanzieren schnelles Internet für das ländliche Georgien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgien: Team Europe - EU und EIB finanzieren schnelles Internet für das ländliche Georgien
Andere Links
Related public register
05/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA

Videos

Thumbnail: Digitalisierung in Afrika
Digitalisierung in Afrika
Learn more
Thumbnail: Schnelles Internet für ländliche Regionen Georgiens
Schnelles Internet für ländliche Regionen Georgiens
Learn more

Photogallery

Rural Fibre Nework Georgia
Rural Fibre Nework Georgia
©EIB

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