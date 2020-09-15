STORA ENSO - Environmental Conversion

The project is aligned with the EU Green Deal, climate action objectives, the EU Bioeconomy and Plastics strategies, and the EU Circular Economy Package. The investment will deliver effective and sustainable solutions for combatting global problems such as plastic waste by substituting fossil-based materials (e.g. plastics) with renewable, recyclable and compostable materials in packaging and consumer goods manufacturing. The project falls under the scope of Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU Directive), as well as of the Industrial Emissions Directive IED 2010/75/EU. The project implementation will follow the Best Available Techniques (BAT) for the pulp and paper sector.