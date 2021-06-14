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GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
20.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Georgien : 20.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 20.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/12/2022 : 20.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Juni 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2022
20200371
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
GEORGIAN AMELIORATION LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 124 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Modernisation of the Zemo Samgori irrigation scheme in Georgia (East of Tbilisi) to restore irrigation services and provide the basis for agricultural development in the region.

The project aims to modernise infrastructure on up to 25,800 hectares of irrigated land, including investments in the entire water distribution network and facilitating investments in on-farm irrigation equipment. The investment will enable farmers to increase and diversify their agricultural production.

Additionality and Impact

The project will modernize and upgrade existing irrigation schemes, enhancing water resilience in perspective of less upstream water availability and more water requirements because of Climate Change impacts. The restored command area will be 19 129 ha of existing agricultural land. The peak of the system (before collapse) had been of 50 000 ha. In 2021 only 5 320 ha were irrigated.


The project is expected to enable a sustainable increase in agricultural productivity through the water vector, with particular regard to the efficient management of natural resources (arable land, water, fertiliser and other agricultural inputs) achieved through the modernisation measures to existing irrigation infrastructure. This will enable the shift towards an increased and diversified primary production, due to the improvement and expansion of irrigated areas and the crop pattern changes.


The operation is fully in line with the objectives of the European Neighbourhood Policy of the EU and with the Association Agreement between Georgia and the EU. The operation contributes to the policy priorities for the geographic programmes under the NDICI mandate, from which support is sought for the EIB financing. The Project supports notably economic development and market opportunities through agriculture and rural development, aligned with the strategy "Implement the Rural Development Strategy of Georgia 2017-2020" and with "Strategy of Agriculture Development of Georgia for 2012-2022", that foresees as priority (among others) the enhancement of irrigated agriculture through rehabilitation, reconstruction and modernization of old existing irrigation schemes.


The economic viability of the project is rated excellent, as its overall social benefit, due to the significant advantage that the project generates for the overall society. The project will generate sizeable permanent employment opportunities. The project has a high positive impact on the economic resilience of local communities in an area with a great agricultural potential, currently not being realised due to the bad condition of water conveying infrastructure. 


This project addresses Market Failures by creating net positive externalities in the fields of water conservation (increase in environmental flow downstream) and climate change resilience (both mitigation and adaptation), expanding sustainable agricultural practices linked to the use of modern irrigation techniques.


The EIB Technical and Financial Contribution to the project is Very Good. This is the result of the financial contribution and facilitation, and the technical advice provided to the project, especially at preparation stage, as well as promoting a holistic approach between public investments (upstream canals) and private contribution (on-farm modern technologies) that aligns water savings, agriculture production improvement and environmental positive impacts.


The EIB contribution is very good. The EIB has provided leadership on the scoping of the project through the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund grant that was used to finance a feasibility study. The output of this study and its recommendations were used during the appraisal. The project also benefits from longer maturities and grace period.



Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP), including a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) will be prepared in alignment with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Weitere Unterlagen
29/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Oct 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
162459489
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200371
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Georgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
162484064
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200371
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Georgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Datenblätter
GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT

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