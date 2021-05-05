TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation
The project relates to the design and early rollout of a 5G mobile telecommunications network throughout Serbia as well as the densification and upgrade of the commercial 4G network. The project will be rolled out throughout the country and includes the deployment of the physical infrastructure (antennas, power and cooling facilities) and the active Radio Access Network equipment. The project also includes investments in the transmission and backhauling network to the mobile sites to cater for the increased bandwidth requirements at the sites.
The project is fully aligned with the EIB External Lending Mandate (ELM) 2014-2020, which aims to finance investment projects in the areas of social, environmental, and economic infrastructure, including telecommunications and broadband network infrastructure. The project's objectives target the increase of the competitiveness of the electronic communications market, the development of a wide range of services available to the end users and the deployment of ultra-fast broadband connections. The project supports the country's Development Strategy for New Generation Network up to 2023 that promotes the development and take-up of 5G technologies.
Investments in mobile telecommunications networks do not fall under Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and are therefore not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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