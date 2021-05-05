TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

The project relates to the design and early rollout of a 5G mobile telecommunications network throughout Serbia as well as the densification and upgrade of the commercial 4G network. The project will be rolled out throughout the country and includes the deployment of the physical infrastructure (antennas, power and cooling facilities) and the active Radio Access Network equipment. The project also includes investments in the transmission and backhauling network to the mobile sites to cater for the increased bandwidth requirements at the sites.