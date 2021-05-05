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TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
70.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Serbien : 70.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 70.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/12/2021 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 Mai 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/12/2021
20200368
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
PREDUZECE ZA TELEKOMUNIKACIJE TELEKOM SRBIJA AD BEOGRAD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
EUR 147 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project relates to the design and early rollout of a 5G mobile telecommunications network throughout Serbia as well as the densification and upgrade of the commercial 4G network. The project will be rolled out throughout the country and includes the deployment of the physical infrastructure (antennas, power and cooling facilities) and the active Radio Access Network equipment. The project also includes investments in the transmission and backhauling network to the mobile sites to cater for the increased bandwidth requirements at the sites.

The project is fully aligned with the EIB External Lending Mandate (ELM) 2014-2020, which aims to finance investment projects in the areas of social, environmental, and economic infrastructure, including telecommunications and broadband network infrastructure. The project's objectives target the increase of the competitiveness of the electronic communications market, the development of a wide range of services available to the end users and the deployment of ultra-fast broadband connections. The project supports the country's Development Strategy for New Generation Network up to 2023 that promotes the development and take-up of 5G technologies.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Investments in mobile telecommunications networks do not fall under Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and are therefore not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141056379
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200368
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION
Datenblätter
TELEKOM SRBIJA BROADBAND EVOLUTION

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