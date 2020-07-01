COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL

The project consists of a framework loan to support healthcare investments incurred by the Italian Regions and/or other public sector entities / sub-sovereign public authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is part of the EU Members States and European Commission joint response to the pandemic and in line with the EIB's main infrastructure policy objective, in particular related to "Integrated territorial development".

As a healthcare and recovery plan, the project aims to address the current COVID-19 crisis and the related healthcare needs across the country. The schemes under this framework loan cover investments for the upgrade of the management information system (e.g. electronic medical records), thus contributing to the EIB's primary objective of "Innovation and Skills" (e-Health). Moreover, some components of the project and part of the total investment cost are expected to be located in cohesion regions. The project partially also responds to the Climate Action policy target, since the component of the total costs referring to refurbishment works will contribute to improve the energy performance of the concerned hospital buildings.