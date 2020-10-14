PROJECT EVEREST (FM)

The project components consist of short connections to the distribution grid networks and the respective charging stations. They are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and works-related activities during construction. After completion, no environmental impact is expected from the operation of the stations. Electrical vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in itself is not subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA). However, the building of greenfield locations where the EV infrastructure is installed and/or connections to the grid may be screened in under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision from the Competent Authority. The project is expected to have a positive effect on the environment as it will power electric vehicles with no emissions of pollutants and hence will contribute to meeting air quality standards as set out by the EU and the World Health Organization. The project will also contribute to reducing road transport noise pollution as EVs are quieter than vehicles with internal combustion engines. Finally, the project will have a significant impact on CO2 emissions reduction that will result from the replacement of vehicles operating on fossil fuels with electric cars powered by less carbon intensive electricity. No major social issues are envisaged.