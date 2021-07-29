Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 300.000.000 €
Verkehr : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/12/2021 : 100.000.000 €
28/06/2022 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB fördert klimaorientierten Ausbau des Hafens von Genua mit 300 Millionen Euro
Related sub-project
BREAKWATER GENOA

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 Juli 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/12/2021
20200263
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL
AUTORITA DI SISTEMA PORTUALE DEL MAR LIGURE OCCIDENTALE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 789 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Framework loan to co-finance the new investment programme in the Ports of Genoa and Savona, including the new Genoa breakwater.

The project consists of the implementation of several components of a new investment plan at the Ports of Genoa and Savona, including several different components like the new Genoa breakwater, new rail accesses and terminals, ship-to-shore electric connections (cold ironing), rehabilitation of existing quays and implementation of security measures and related IT infrastructure. Other components in the port area (and always related to the operational needs of the port) may be included in the framework loan during appraisal or later, during allocation of funds.

Additionality and Impact

The project includes several components of the current investment plan of AdSP (Port System Authority) of Western Ligurian Sea at the Ports of Genoa and Vado-Savona in Italy.

The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime and rail transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive transport modes, enhancing interoperability between transport modes and providing for additional alternative fuels infrastructure. These actions will reduce the related GHG emissions as well as other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local GHG emissions.

The EIB will help to provide access to cost-effective long-term funding at a time when financial resources are limited and impacted by public financing constraints. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the project will be implemented in line with the usual environmental and procurement standards. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation phase for each project component, whenever applicable.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

N/A

Weitere Unterlagen
01/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
BREAKWATER GENOA
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB fördert klimaorientierten Ausbau des Hafens von Genua mit 300 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139380309
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200263
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL
Datenblätter
PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB fördert klimaorientierten Ausbau des Hafens von Genua mit 300 Millionen Euro
Related sub-project
BREAKWATER GENOA

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB fördert klimaorientierten Ausbau des Hafens von Genua mit 300 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL
Related sub-project
BREAKWATER GENOA

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen